Realta Investment Advisors Sells 35,710 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Realta Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,710 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up 0.9% of Realta Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,358,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,381,721. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average is $37.09. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $44.22. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

