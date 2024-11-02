Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given New $1,065.00 Price Target at Barclays

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on REGN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,300.00 to $1,190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,260.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Leerink Partnrs cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,090.24.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $5.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $843.60. 1,087,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,492. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,058.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,038.87. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $783.57 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 103,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.