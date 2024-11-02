Request Price Reaches $0.0882 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Request has a market capitalization of $67.76 million and approximately $328,488.05 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0882 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,264.42 or 0.99988582 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00012221 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006248 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000746 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00055484 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,524,614 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,628,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,524,614.2878553 with 768,628,882.9922299 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08942364 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $575,912.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

