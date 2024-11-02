Reston Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:TBJL)

Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:TBJL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Separately, Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,748,000.

Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

TBJL opened at $20.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.28.

About Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July (TBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

