Reston Wealth Management LLC Invests $31,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,202,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,685,966,000 after buying an additional 788,908 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,570,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,578,025,000 after purchasing an additional 626,618 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,863,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,264,508,000 after purchasing an additional 968,008 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,610,590 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,833,981,000 after purchasing an additional 345,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Visa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,416,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,783,857,000 after purchasing an additional 312,286 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $322.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $321.00 target price (up previously from $318.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.70.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $290.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.63. The stock has a market cap of $529.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $296.34.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

