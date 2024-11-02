Reston Wealth Management LLC Invests $39,000 in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 339.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,373,000 after acquiring an additional 911,990 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 477,028.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 448,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,535,000 after purchasing an additional 448,407 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $49,000,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $40,955,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,059,000 after purchasing an additional 196,571 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $172.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.68. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.99 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.35.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,650,775.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

