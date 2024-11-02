RETARDIO Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (RETARDIO)

RETARDIO (RETARDIO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One RETARDIO token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, RETARDIO has traded 64.1% higher against the dollar. RETARDIO has a total market cap of $169.13 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of RETARDIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,225.51 or 0.99925964 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,222.02 or 0.99920921 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

RETARDIO Token Profile

RETARDIO’s genesis date was January 31st, 2024. RETARDIO’s total supply is 999,671,379 tokens. RETARDIO’s official Twitter account is @retardiosolana. RETARDIO’s official website is retardio.xyz.

Buying and Selling RETARDIO

According to CryptoCompare, “RETARDIO (RETARDIO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. RETARDIO has a current supply of 999,671,379 with 975,671,265 in circulation. The last known price of RETARDIO is 0.18391767 USD and is up 13.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $11,855,148.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://retardio.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RETARDIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RETARDIO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RETARDIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

