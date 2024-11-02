Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.63% of ZimVie worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in ZimVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ZimVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,993,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in ZimVie by 337.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ZimVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIMV stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. ZimVie Inc. has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $22.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average is $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

ZimVie ( NASDAQ:ZIMV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $116.81 million for the quarter. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ZimVie from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

