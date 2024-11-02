Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of STAAR Surgical worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 38.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth $129,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth $130,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 78.3% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 1.5 %

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.57. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $52.68. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 0.61.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $99.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur C. Butcher acquired 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $49,956.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,861.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

