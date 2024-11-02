Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.17% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,062,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,954,000 after acquiring an additional 26,224 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $81.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.77, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.38. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.18 and a 52 week high of $113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $167.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.34 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $142,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,635. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 2,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.09 per share, with a total value of $172,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,445.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,635. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

