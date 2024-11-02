Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.45 Million Stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.38% of Simulations Plus worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 37.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 22.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 206,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after buying an additional 37,914 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 54.7% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 325,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after buying an additional 115,122 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 27.5% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

SLP stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The company has a market capitalization of $555.88 million, a PE ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $625,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,481,592 shares in the company, valued at $108,834,565.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 40,750 shares of company stock worth $1,352,455 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Featured Articles

