Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.64% of TruBridge as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TBRG. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in TruBridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of TruBridge in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in shares of TruBridge in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TruBridge in the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TruBridge in the second quarter worth approximately $740,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. acquired 3,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,684.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 603,997 shares in the company, valued at $7,205,684.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TruBridge Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBRG opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $194.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91. TruBridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43.

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $84.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.71 million. TruBridge had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. Equities research analysts predict that TruBridge, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of TruBridge in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of TruBridge in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

TruBridge Profile

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

