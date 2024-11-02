Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases 45,793 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,793 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.25% of BrightView worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightView in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 73.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the first quarter worth $201,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BV. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BrightView from $10.00 to $11.30 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BrightView from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital raised BrightView to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Baird R W upgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightView has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

BrightView Stock Performance

Shares of BV opened at $16.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.93 and a beta of 1.29. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $738.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.94 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightView Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

