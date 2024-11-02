Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 338 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Vicor worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Vicor during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vicor by 202.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vicor by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vicor by 98.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in Vicor by 66.7% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ VICR opened at $46.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.92 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.00. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $51.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicor

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Vicor had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $93.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Vicor news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 23,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $841,790.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,763 shares in the company, valued at $564,788.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Vicor from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICR

Vicor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.