Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Purchases 110 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in American Electric Power by 381.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,734 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 646.9% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 261,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,510,000 after buying an additional 226,435 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 21.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 582,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,170,000 after buying an additional 103,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 60.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 18,726 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.43.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.5 %

AEP opened at $97.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.97 and a twelve month high of $105.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.12%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

