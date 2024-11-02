Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Sells 450 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 2.4% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 457,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,895,000 after buying an additional 21,005 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $102,604,000. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,421,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,151,000 after buying an additional 107,374 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 111,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 73,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,987,070.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,870 shares of company stock valued at $18,256,369 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The company has a market cap of $280.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.26.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.17%.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.