Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Sells 80 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 1.4% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 55.7% in the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Boeing by 8.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at $11,237,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $21,405,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $1,637,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.42.

Shares of BA stock opened at $154.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $146.02 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

