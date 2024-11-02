Robert W. Baird Boosts Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $248.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $244.00 to $248.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.26% from the stock’s previous close.

PEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.67.

PEN opened at $233.38 on Thursday. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $277.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.96.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $301.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $105,588.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,855,854.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $105,588.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,855,854.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 1,620 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 925,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,192,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,368 shares of company stock worth $6,893,118 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at about $4,515,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 17,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

