Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Stock Price

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on HIW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

HIW traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,232. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.26. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $36.78.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $204.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.96 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 45.5% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth $107,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 269.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 11.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

