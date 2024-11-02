Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $51.15 and last traded at $48.70, with a volume of 3573876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.14.

The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Roblox from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $199,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,545.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $199,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,545.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 342,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,706,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 979,341 shares of company stock worth $43,897,012. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Roblox by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roblox by 4.3% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.