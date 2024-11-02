Rooshine (RSAU) & Its Rivals Critical Review

Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Rooshine to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.6% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rooshine and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rooshine 0 0 0 0 N/A Rooshine Competitors 106 639 1175 107 2.63

Profitability

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 24.10%. Given Rooshine’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rooshine has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Rooshine and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rooshine N/A N/A N/A Rooshine Competitors -1.79% -16.23% 1.36%

Risk & Volatility

Rooshine has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rooshine’s rivals have a beta of 1.13, meaning that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rooshine and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rooshine $150,000.00 -$670,000.00 -13.59 Rooshine Competitors $3.34 billion $67.45 million 17.73

Rooshine’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rooshine. Rooshine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rooshine rivals beat Rooshine on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Rooshine

Choose Rain, Inc. collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Ormond Beach, Florida.

