Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $880.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $994.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $942.40.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $759.37 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $459.69 and a one year high of $959.64. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $897.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $822.41.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 56.37%.

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total transaction of $10,225,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,518,400.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total value of $10,225,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,518,400.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $2,171,708.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,565,775.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $36,459,953 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

