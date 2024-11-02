Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 20,525 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,525 shares during the period. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Coastal Financial worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCB. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Coastal Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,488,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Coastal Financial during the 1st quarter worth $714,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Coastal Financial by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 598,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Coastal Financial by 642.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Coastal Financial from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Coastal Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Coastal Financial stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.26. The stock had a trading volume of 78,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,624. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.72. Coastal Financial Co. has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $851.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $185.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 7,302 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $366,049.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,886,798.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 7,000 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $461,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,574,010.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 7,302 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $366,049.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,886,798.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,495 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,426. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.