Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,750 Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. South Plains Financial makes up about 2.9% of Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in South Plains Financial during the third quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in South Plains Financial during the third quarter worth $149,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the third quarter valued at $504,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 45.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 87.1% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 9,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $288,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 987,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,717,940.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Noe G. Valles acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 336,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,093,110. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 9,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $288,689.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 987,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,717,940.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
South Plains Financial Stock Down 0.8 %
South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.
South Plains Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.35%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPFI shares. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of South Plains Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of South Plains Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.
Read Our Latest Report on SPFI
South Plains Financial Profile
South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than South Plains Financial
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.