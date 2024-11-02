RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $192.24 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 2nd. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $68,807.76 or 0.98984347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $192.24 million and $96.03 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,513.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $352.75 or 0.00507458 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008696 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.23 or 0.00099594 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.17 or 0.00220341 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00026075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00070581 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00020832 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,794 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,793.930055 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 68,864.02920334 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

