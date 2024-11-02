RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in RTX by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 393,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,413,000 after purchasing an additional 46,541 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in RTX by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in RTX by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,249,000. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co boosted its position in RTX by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. TD Cowen upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Melius Research boosted their price target on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.27.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.13 and its 200-day moving average is $112.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $128.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

