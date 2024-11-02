Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Stephens

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Rush Enterprises stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.46. 599,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,229. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $60.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Rush Enterprises’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

In related news, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $403,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,197.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $403,593.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,197.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $2,152,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,371,226.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,554. Company insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 266.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 147.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

