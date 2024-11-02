Safestay (LON:SSTY) Shares Up 0.9% – Time to Buy?

Safestay plc (LON:SSTY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 26.75 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 26.75 ($0.35). Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 20,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.34).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Safestay in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Safestay alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SSTY

Safestay Price Performance

Safestay Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of £17.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,575.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.13.

(Get Free Report)

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Portugal, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties, as well as owns and operates hotels. It also provides ancillary goods and services, such as food and beverage, and merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safestay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.