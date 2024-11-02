Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $522,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.18. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $68.26 and a 52-week high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

