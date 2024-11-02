Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

SASR has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

SASR stock opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.31.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $189.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

