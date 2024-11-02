Sapphire Price Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $2.81 million and $26.60 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,942,135,591 coins and its circulating supply is 1,921,506,168 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

