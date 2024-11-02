Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Shares Down 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF – Get Free Report) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 3,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 1,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Seneca Financial Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52.

Seneca Financial Company Profile

Seneca Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Seneca Savings that operates as a community-oriented savings and loan institution. It provides demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and one-to-four family first lien residential mortgages, residential construction, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans.

See Also

