Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,848,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. PACK Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. GR Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,836,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV opened at $573.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $571.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $428.48 and a 52-week high of $588.93. The firm has a market cap of $495.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

