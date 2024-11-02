Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.84%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

NYSE SCI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,495. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $56.38 and a 12 month high of $83.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCI. StockNews.com upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Insider Activity

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $5,964,792.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,109,359.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $201,875.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $5,964,792.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,109,359.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Further Reading

