SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SharkNinja from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.85.

SharkNinja Stock Down 3.4 %

SN stock traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,760,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,842. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SharkNinja has a 52-week low of $41.12 and a 52-week high of $112.93.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. SharkNinja’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SharkNinja will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SharkNinja

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

