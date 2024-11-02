Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,591 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Shell during the second quarter worth $151,578,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Shell by 83.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,187,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 993,342 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Shell by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $450,180,000 after purchasing an additional 772,736 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Shell by 65.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 673,624 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $42,775,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised Shell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $60.34 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $210.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

