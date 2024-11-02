Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 413,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,341,000 after purchasing an additional 174,990 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $9,745,355.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $9,745,355.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $974,956.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,947,485.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,673 shares of company stock worth $13,918,095 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $132.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.92. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.79 and a 1-year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.