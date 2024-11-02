Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Sells 6,462 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,462 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.12.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $23.20 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $99.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

