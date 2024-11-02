Silvant Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,647 SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 1st quarter worth about $981,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the first quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Essex LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 123.1% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 209,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after buying an additional 115,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the first quarter worth $3,896,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SharkNinja Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE SN opened at $89.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.82. SharkNinja, Inc. has a one year low of $41.12 and a one year high of $112.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.85.

About SharkNinja

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Read More

