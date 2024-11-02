Silvant Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $871,691,000 after buying an additional 368,859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,278,000 after acquiring an additional 110,342 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Tractor Supply by 4.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 800,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,125,000 after purchasing an additional 37,071 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 67.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 403,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,002,000 after purchasing an additional 162,533 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $266.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $191.38 and a 52-week high of $307.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Melius Research began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.82.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

