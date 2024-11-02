Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 408 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.
Insider Activity at Exact Sciences
In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $65,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,060. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Exact Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of EXAS opened at $69.80 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $79.62. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of -72.71 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.81 and a 200-day moving average of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $699.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Exact Sciences Company Profile
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
