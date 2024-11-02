Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 408 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $65,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,060. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS opened at $69.80 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $79.62. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of -72.71 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.81 and a 200-day moving average of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $699.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

