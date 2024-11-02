Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) & Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) and Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Singapore Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Anterix shares are held by institutional investors. 45.6% of Anterix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Singapore Telecommunications and Anterix”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singapore Telecommunications $10.54 billion 3.66 $591.16 million N/A N/A Anterix $4.19 million 146.06 -$9.13 million ($1.22) -26.98

Analyst Recommendations

Singapore Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than Anterix.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and Anterix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singapore Telecommunications 0 0 0 0 N/A Anterix 0 0 2 1 3.33

Anterix has a consensus target price of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.56%. Given Anterix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Anterix is more favorable than Singapore Telecommunications.

Risk and Volatility

Singapore Telecommunications has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anterix has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Singapore Telecommunications and Anterix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singapore Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A Anterix -441.15% -27.91% -14.73%

Summary

Anterix beats Singapore Telecommunications on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, China, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singtel Singapore, NCS, Digital InfraCo, and Corporate segments. The company provides mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, satellite, ICT and managed services; mobile, fixed voice and data, pay television, content and digital services, ICT as well as equipment sales in Singapore; and provides differentiated and end-to-end technology services to clients through its Gov+, Enterprise, and Telco+ strategic business groups with its NEXT capabilities in digital, data, cloud and platforms, as well as offers applications, infrastructure, engineering and cyber. It offers regional data centre services under Nxera; satellite carrier services; and Paragon, Singtel’s all-in-one digital acceleration platform for 5G multi-access edge compute and cloud orchestration. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as pdvWireless, Inc. and changed its name to Anterix Inc. in August 2019. Anterix Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

