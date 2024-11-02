SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 2nd. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $632.04 million and $79,544.33 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007057 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,513.28 or 1.00057920 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012213 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006226 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00057240 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.53114669 USD and is down -4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 265 active market(s) with $112,999.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.