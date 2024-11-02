Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SNAP. Morgan Stanley raised Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

SNAP stock opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. Snap has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.60% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eric Young sold 114,097 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $1,039,423.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,041,723 shares in the company, valued at $27,710,096.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Eric Young sold 114,097 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $1,039,423.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,041,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,710,096.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $8,690,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,553,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,832,634.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,497,051 shares of company stock worth $13,261,098. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its position in Snap by 105.6% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 7,981,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098,847 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth $832,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 38.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 784,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 219,111 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Snap by 3.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,957,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,835,000 after acquiring an additional 112,135 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 17.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 327,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 47,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

