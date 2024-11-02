SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $201-204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.11 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.080-1.090 EPS.

SolarWinds Stock Up 0.6 %

SWI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,056,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,631. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.12. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82 and a beta of 0.96.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $200.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. SolarWinds’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SWI. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

