Sollinda Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $99.65. 2,679,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,900. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $110.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.66.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

