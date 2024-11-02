Sollinda Capital Management LLC Invests $20.93 Million in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 239,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,933,000. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares accounts for 5.9% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sollinda Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECL. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TECL traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $83.59. 1,266,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,654. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $45.80 and a 12 month high of $112.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.66. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.