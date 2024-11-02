Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SMBC stock opened at $58.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.25. The company has a market cap of $661.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $62.03.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $74.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 17.44%. Analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William E. Young sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,649 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,914,075.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $247,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,917 shares in the company, valued at $10,851,715.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 578,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,318 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 16,085 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 242,292 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 23.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 145,412 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 27,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,734 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

See Also

