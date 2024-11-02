SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 228.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $154.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.42. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $117.62 and a twelve month high of $164.88.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

