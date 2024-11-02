SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF (MYMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.
SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ MYMF opened at $24.91 on Friday. SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.15.
